Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Twilio Price Performance
TWLO stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $211.90.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.