Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

TWLO stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $211.90.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

