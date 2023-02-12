Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

