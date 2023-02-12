Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$13.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.37 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$923.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.