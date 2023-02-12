Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$13.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Surge Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.37 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$923.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
