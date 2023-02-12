sUSD Price Down 0.3% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. sUSD has a market cap of $49.03 million and $2.04 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,173,551 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

