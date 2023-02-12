Susquehanna Increases NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $29.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.