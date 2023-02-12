Susquehanna Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $138.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.
NYSE TFII opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $126.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
