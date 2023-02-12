Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

