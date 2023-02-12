Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Citigroup lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.
OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,937. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
