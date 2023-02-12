Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

