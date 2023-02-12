Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 8,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

