Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 8,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Swire Pacific
