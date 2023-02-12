Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

