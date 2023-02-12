Synthetix (SNX) Market Cap Reaches $618.08 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Synthetix has a market cap of $618.08 million and $29.25 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00011136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00434631 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.93 or 0.28792397 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,995,779 coins and its circulating supply is 251,665,722 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
