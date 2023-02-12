Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,385.0 days.

Shares of TISCF remained flat at $32.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

