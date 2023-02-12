Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,385.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of TISCF remained flat at $32.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.
Taisei Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.