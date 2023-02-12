Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head to Head Review

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.52 $34.07 billion $6.56 14.54 Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 1.10 $642.99 million $3.32 8.31

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 39.42% 23.02% Amkor Technology 11.84% 25.47% 12.91%

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 4 0 2.67 Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Amkor Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Amkor Technology on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

