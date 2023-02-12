Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $24,437,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,989,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 862,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

