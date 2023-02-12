Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

