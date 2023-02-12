Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.75 EPS.
TPR stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.18.
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
