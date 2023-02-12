Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.24) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

