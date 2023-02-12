Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.24) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.