TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCBP stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TC Biopharm in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

