TD Securities Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$226.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$197.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$196.88. The company has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$170.82 and a 12-month high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

