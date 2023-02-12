Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

TETC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Tech and Energy Transition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Tech and Energy Transition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth $984,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at $2,816,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

