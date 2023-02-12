Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in January

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.6 days.

TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

