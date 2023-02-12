Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in January

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.6 days.
Technogym Price Performance
TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.
About Technogym
