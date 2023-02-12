TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 2.0 %

TPCS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 39,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.59.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

