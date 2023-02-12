Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0026

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $144.74 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00432385 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.79 or 0.28641986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.