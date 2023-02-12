Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,766. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

