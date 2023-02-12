Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,766. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.