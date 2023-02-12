Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

