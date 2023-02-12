Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up about 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned 0.10% of Tenable worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.70. 1,367,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,813. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

