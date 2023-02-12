Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

