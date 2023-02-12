Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.12) to €7.45 ($8.01) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($7.10) to €6.70 ($7.20) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

