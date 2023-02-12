Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,530 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $534,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

