Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.
In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,895 shares of company stock worth $10,954,798. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTEK stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.
Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.
