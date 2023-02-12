Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,762 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Textron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

