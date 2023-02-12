Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $17.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00005020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,300,019 coins and its circulating supply is 926,887,142 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

