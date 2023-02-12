TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises about 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII opened at $124.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $126.35.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

