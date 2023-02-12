Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

