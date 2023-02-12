The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Decreased by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Bancorp comprises about 4.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 84.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 201,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

