The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

