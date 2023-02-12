The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.