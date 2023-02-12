The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. 4,809,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,427,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

