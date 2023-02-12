The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

