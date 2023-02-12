The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GRC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

