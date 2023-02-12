The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $152.01 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $152.01 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,583,302,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,459,449 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

