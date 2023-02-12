The Kroger Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Kroger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

