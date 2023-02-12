The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.8 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.
About The Sage Group
