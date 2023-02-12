The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.8 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.