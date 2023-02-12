The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,470 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,173,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,664,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 82,692 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,619,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,853,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of TD opened at $69.69 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

