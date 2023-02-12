Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the January 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of THTX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

