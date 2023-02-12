Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Hits $322.53 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $322.53 million and $3.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00083674 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00063221 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010596 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001168 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025351 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004025 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,028,526,883 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
