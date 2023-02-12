ThetaDrop Price Hits $0.0046 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $46.29 million and $31,539.48 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

