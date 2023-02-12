Thomas Spain Purchases 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,036.18).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 20,721 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £7,252.35 ($8,717.81).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £80,024.04 ($96,194.30).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Thomas Spain sold 38,801 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £15,520.40 ($18,656.57).

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Spain sold 11,187 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($48.08), for a total transaction of £447,480 ($537,901.19).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,720.00. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 68.68 ($0.83). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

