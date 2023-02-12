Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,926 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for approximately 2.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Thomson Reuters worth $307,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.90.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.50. 1,116,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,015. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

